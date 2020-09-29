Hillsboro announces 2020-21 FFA Officer Team

In March 2020, members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter went through an interview process to be selected as the 2020-21 Hillsboro FFA Officer Team. The officer candidates completed a four-part selection process including a test over FFA knowledge, an application, a general interview, and a membership vote.

After undergoing the four-part interview process, 10 members were selected as officers.

The 2020-21 officer team members are: Kelcie Thornburgh, president; Mallory Parsons, vice president; Clara Page, vice president of leadership; Gracie Isaacs, vice president of community development; Zinny Adams, vice president of agriculture; Riley Stratton, reporter; Ben Flora, treasurer; Emma Hatfield, sentinel; and Hannah Hopkins, secretary.

Throughout the school year, the officer team participates in a leadership class where they plan events, meetings and other activities in which the chapter is involved. So far this school year, officers have planned for the September meeting, fruit sale, October meeting, and Greenhand Night. Officers are assigned an article each quarter and write about events that are held within the chapter. Each officer receives an assignment every week that helps plan for upcoming events.

President Kelcie Thornburg said, “Last week, our FFA officers got together, went fishing, did some team bonding activities and got to know each other better. We are all excited to be the FFA officers of 2020-21 this year.”

The team will be in office planning events throughout the school year, and new officer elections will be held next spring.

Submitted by Gracie Isaacs, Hillsboro FFA.

Pictured (from left) is the 2020-21 Hillsboro FFA Officer Team: Hannah Hopkins, Riley Stratton, Mallory Parsons, Kelcie Thornburgh, Ben Flora, Emma Hatfield, Gracie Isaacs, Jessica Howland and Zinny Adams. Not pictured is Clara Page.