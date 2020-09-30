Mowrystown FFA successful at fair

This fair was very different for everyone, but with all the chaos going on the Mowrystown FFA Chapter still managed to have a great year at the Highland County Jr. Fair.

These are some of Mowrystown FFA’s outstanding accomplishments from the sheep show, pig show and goat show. These kids have put in a lot of work this year and their hard work has really paid off in the long run. We are proud to have these kids in our chapter.

Brianna Hill —1st in Sheep Showmanship Class, 2nd place in Market Lamb Class, Reserve Lightweight Champion, 14-year-old OME, 14-year-old Skillathon winner, perfect score.

Harley Vance —4th in Sheep Showmanship, 5th in Market Lamb Class, 4th in Market Lamb Class.

Addison Roberts —1st in Market Barrow Class, 3rd in Swine Showmanship.

Adrionna Phillips —1st in Goat Showmanship Class, 1st in County Born and Bred Goat Class, 1st Market Goat Class, 3rd in Market Goat Class.

Chandra Hill —Champion Senior Sheep Showman, Champion Overall Sheep Sweepstakes Showman, Reserve Grand Champion County Born and Bred Market Lamb, 16-year-old OME, 16-year-old Skillathon winner.

Bobby Satterfield —2nd in Market Barrow Class, 6th in Market Barrow Class, 1st in Swine Showmanship Class, 4th Overall Intermediate Swine Showman.

Jessie Satterfield —4th in Market Lamb Class, 4th in Market Lamb Class, Reserve Overall Intermediate Sheep Showman.

Garrett Miller — 5th in Market Barrow Class.

Kelsey Monteith —3rd in Market Barrow Class, 5th in Market Barrow Class.

Submitted by Emmy Hawkins.

Lydia Carr is pictured with one of her animals in the market hog class. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Mowrywtown-FFA.jpg Lydia Carr is pictured with one of her animals in the market hog class. Submitted photo