McClain implements changes for COVID-19

A normal school day at McClain High School looks different this year after several safety precautions were put in place because of COVID-19.

MHS Principal Matt Shelton explained some of these changes, starting with mask wearing and desk cleaning. Students and staff always have to wear a mask at school, and they also clean their desks at the end of every period. Some other changes are: stairs are now one-way, breakfast is eaten in academy class, temperatures are taken each morning, sanitation stations are near every entrance, seating charts are strictly followed, and reminders about social distancing are made often.

“Our school has to follow several health and safety guidelines in place that we did not have in previous years,” Shelton said. “There are also some students who are receiving in-person education, but with the option to switch to virtual learning. Sports and other extracurriculars are different as well, with our venues having very limited numbers in attendance.”

McClain and all the schools in the Greenfield School District have worked with the local health department and other organizations since March.

“For all our school functions, most regulations were developed in collaboration with the Highland County Health Department, Ohio Department of Health, and Ohio High School Athletic Association,” Shelton said.

Funds from a grant have helped McClain with the expenses related to COVID-19.

“We have received a grant to help fund all COVID-19-related purchases,” Shelton said. “This was a significant amount of money that has been a huge help for the district.”

So what happens if someone tests positive for COVID-19?

Shelton said they have to isolate and individuals who were in close contact with that person will be quarantined for several days. He said a lot of this is done with the help of the county health department.

Shelton added that it’s been a very good start to the school year and nearly everyone has done a great job following guidelines.

Submitted by Francesco Branchini, McClai journalism student.

The sign on the left side of this picture shows that McClain students can only walk one way down flights of stairs. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_MHS-precautions.jpg The sign on the left side of this picture shows that McClain students can only walk one way down flights of stairs.