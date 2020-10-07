Peace Lutheran paints safety posts

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America dedicates a Sunday each year to give a day of service to its communities. The Peace Lutheran Church at 231 Harry Sauner Road chose to repaint the yellow safety posts at various intersections in Hillsboro.

The team of four members — John and Sue Hillger, Michael Saaranen and Penny Tapp — found 12 posts. They painted the posts on Sept. 11 and 14.

These activities of service by the Peace Lutheran Church gives it an opportunity to explore one of the most basic convictions as Lutherans: All of life in Jesus Christ — every act of service, every daily calling, in every corner of life — free flows from a living, daring confidence in God’s grace.

Other outreach activities of the Peace Lutheran Church include meetings of Narcontico Anonymous, AA Alanon, Alateen and a women’s AA. The church also has ran the Weenie Wednesday meal during the past 12 summers after the free movies at Star Cinema.

All are welcome. Peace be with you.

Submitted by the Peace Lutheran Church.

Pictured (from left) are Sue Hillger, John Hillger and Michael Saaranen. Not pictured is Penny Tapp. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Peace-lutheran.jpg Pictured (from left) are Sue Hillger, John Hillger and Michael Saaranen. Not pictured is Penny Tapp. Submitted photo