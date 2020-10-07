Fairfield FFA teams 10th in state

Due to Covid, most of the CDEs that usually take place in the spring were postponed. Therefore, the spring contests took place this fall at the start of the school year. The Fairfield FFA participated in a total of five contests: Agronomy, Dairy Handling, General Livestock, Outdoor Power and Agriculture Mechanical Skills. The chapter had individuals and/or teams place in all five of the contests. Both the Fairfield Agronomy team and Outdoor Power team placed 10th in the state. Jami Dailey (pictured) placed first in Dairy Handling in the district and Caden Shoemaker placed first in Agriculture Mechanical Skills in the district.

