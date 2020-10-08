As the weather gets cooler, it is a great time for soup and chili.

When shopping, stock up on canned items and fruits and vegetables on sale to add to your dishes. In the produce section, look for onions and peppers on sale. These are easy to chop up and put in your freezer for future use. And who doesn’t love to top a chili or soup with a little cheese? To save money, buy low-fat cheese by the block and grate it yourself. Besides being cheaper, it tastes so much fresher. To make it easier to grate, put the cheese in a freezer for 30 minutes.

Beef and Bean

Chili Verde

* Servings six

* Prep time five minutes

* Total time 35 minutes

Ingredients

10 ounces ground beef, turkey or pork, 90 percent lean

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

1 14.5-ounce can low-sodium diced tomatoes, with liquid

1 can of tomato juice

6 garlic cloves, minced (or 1 tablespoon garlic powder)

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 3/4 cups red or green salsa (or 16-ounce jar of enchilada sauce)

1 15-ounce can pinto or kidney beans, rinsed and drained (or 1 3/4 cups cooked)

1 1/2 cups frozen or canned corn, thawed and drained as needed

2 cups spinach or kale (optional)

Instructions

1. Before you begin, wash your hands, surfaces, utensils, fruits and vegetables.

2. Cook meat in saucepan until brown. Drain fat.

3. While meat is cooking, chop bell pepper and onion. If adding spinach or kale, tear or chop into bite size pieces.

4. Add garlic, chili powder and cumin to saucepan. Cook about 15 seconds, until fragrant.

5. Add bell pepper, onion and tomatoes.

6. Cook over medium heat for 8-10 minutes or until onion is softened. Stir frequently.

7. Stir in salsa. Increase heat to high and bring mixture to boil.

6. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer on low heat for 10-15 minutes. Stir occasionally.

7. Add beans and corn. Add spinach or kale if using them. Add water if it is too thick. Cook until heated through.

For more cooking ideas and recipes, go to celebrateyourplate.org.

Leeanna McKamey is the SNAP-Ed program assistant for the Highland County OSU Extension Office.