McClain FFA Chapter holds Greenhand Grill-out

Fifty-seven members of the McClain FFA chapter recently participated in the Greenhand Grill-out that’s held for all first-year ag members. This event is an opportunity for these members to build a relationship with the officer team. This year may have looked different than normal, but members participated in fun games that built upon leadership skills. They had the opportunity to listen to Jennifer Brown, who is not only an McClain graduate, but also works for the United States Department of Agriculture. They also enjoyed some dancing, food, and a funny skit that was put on by the officer team.

Fifty-seven members of the McClain FFA chapter recently participated in the Greenhand Grill-out that’s held for all first-year ag members. This event is an opportunity for these members to build a relationship with the officer team. This year may have looked different than normal, but members participated in fun games that built upon leadership skills. They had the opportunity to listen to Jennifer Brown, who is not only an McClain graduate, but also works for the United States Department of Agriculture. They also enjoyed some dancing, food, and a funny skit that was put on by the officer team. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Greenhand.jpeg Fifty-seven members of the McClain FFA chapter recently participated in the Greenhand Grill-out that’s held for all first-year ag members. This event is an opportunity for these members to build a relationship with the officer team. This year may have looked different than normal, but members participated in fun games that built upon leadership skills. They had the opportunity to listen to Jennifer Brown, who is not only an McClain graduate, but also works for the United States Department of Agriculture. They also enjoyed some dancing, food, and a funny skit that was put on by the officer team. Submitted photo