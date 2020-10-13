Adena now offering flu shot clinics

Avoiding the flu this season takes one simple step, getting an influenza vaccine. Adena Health System offers many flu shot clinics, making it easy for you and your family to get vaccinated.

Adena is offering flu shots at all of its urgent care and walk-in locations across its nine-county service region. Flu vaccinations are also offered by appointment at any of Adena’s family medicine, primary care and pediatric locations.

“This year, due to the impact of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever for the public to get their flu shot,” said Kirk Tucker, MD, Adena chief clinical officer. “We recommend getting your flu shot as soon as possible in order to prevent strains of the flu which could leave people more susceptible to additional Coronavirus infection and serious illness. A flu shot not only protects the individual, but it protects others by limiting the chances of flu virus contraction and spread. Especially in light of the pandemic if a person were to get the flu and then contract Coronavirus, the combination could be potentially fatal. By pulling together, we can beat this cold and flu season.”

For children over 6 months and adults, the flu shot can prevent them from getting sick, prevent flu-related hospitalizations and potentially lessen symptoms or the length of illness should they get a strain of the flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older, including the elderly and pregnant women, receive an annual flu shot. Flu shots taken by pregnant women can protect their babies from the flu after birth. Most insurance companies cover the cost of a flu shot, but patients may want to check with their insurance provider if they are unsure.

To schedule a flu shot with Adena, call 740-779-7500, or skip the wait and reserve your appointment time online at one of Adena’s urgent care or walk-in clinics. To learn more, visit Adena.org/FluShots.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.