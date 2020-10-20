Food for All Mobile Pantry

On Thursday, Oct. 22 there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 N. Shore Dr., Hillsboro. TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200 percent at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address. If there are any questions, contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All coordinator, at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.

Fairfield FFA Trick or Treat

The Fairfield FFA will hold a modified safe trick or treat on Thursday, Oct. 22 during the school day for Fairfield students in grades K-5. If you or your business are interested in participating and/or donating candy to the event, email Daniel Foster at daniel.foster@fairfieldlocal.org for details.

Marshall School Committee

The Marshall School Committee will host a Fall Fish Fry Carry-out at the Marshall School gymnasium from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Fish, chicken tenders, mac and cheese, baked beans, cole slaw, potato salad, pumpkin pie, apple pie and brownies will be available for a freewill donation. Walk-in or curbside service will be available with masks required for walk-ins. All proceeds will be used for the upkeep of the Marshall School gymnasium. For curbside pick-up, call Kristi at 937-402-0365, Karen at 937-763-2421 or Sandy at 937-763-2438.

All Saints at Peace Lutheran

All Saints Sunday will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro. During worship candles will be lit in remembrance of family members and friends who have borne witness of their faith and lives of service as followers of Christ. Also, as part of the worship, the congregation’s new digital sign will be dedicated in the name of Jeffrey Aeh, a faithful member of the congregation. The community is invited to attend.

Soul’d Out in Mowrystown

The Mowrystown Church of Christ will host a live concert featuring the Soul’d Out Ouartet at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. A love offering will be taken. Everyone is welcome.

Sinking Spring Election dinner

The Sinking Spring Community Church will hold an Election Day dinner Tuesday, Nov. 3 in the church fellowship hall from 11 a.m. until they are sold out. The freewill donation menu includes ham and bean soup, cornbread, potato salad, sloppy joes, hot dogs, coneys, ham sandwiches, cole slaw, drinks, cookies and brownies. The fellowship hall will have limited seating, social distancing will be observed and masks are requested. Takeout will be available along with delivery within a five-mile radius. Call 937-588-2155.

SSCC Board of Trustees

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees has moved their meeting previously scheduled for Oct. 21 to Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 in the community room on SSCC’s Brown County Campus, 351 Brooks-Malott Rd., Mt. Orab.

Veterans Drive-thru event

A Veterans Drive-thru Event will be held Friday, Nov. 6 at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center. Reservations are required, begin at 4:30 p.m., and can be made by calling 937-393-4745. Your reservation will provide a to-go meal for veterans and their immediate household family members, a goodie bag for veterans, and special giveaways throughout the event. Proof of service will be required.

HAEDC meetings cancelled.

The next scheduled meeting for Hillsboro Area Economic Development Corporation will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at 130 N. High St.