Bikers raise $4,440 for HCCAO Senior Nutrition Program

The Greenfield-based Independent Bikers Association (IBA) West Central Chapter’s sixth annual Burning Assphalt run raised $4,440 for the Highland County Community Action Organization Senior Nutrition Program. IBA’s Burning Assphalt event serves as the largest fundraiser for the senior nutrition program, HCCAO Executive Director Julia Wise told The Times-Gazette in a previous interview. Pictured, from left, are Greenfield Eagles Ladies Auxiliary President Vette Highley, Greenfield Eagles President Doug Templin, HCCAO Executive Director Julia Wise, and IBA members Scott Willis, James Richardson Jr., Jim Hodge, Rick Mason and Nelson Eads.

The Greenfield-based Independent Bikers Association (IBA) West Central Chapter’s sixth annual Burning Assphalt run raised $4,440 for the Highland County Community Action Organization Senior Nutrition Program. IBA’s Burning Assphalt event serves as the largest fundraiser for the senior nutrition program, HCCAO Executive Director Julia Wise told The Times-Gazette in a previous interview. Pictured, from left, are Greenfield Eagles Ladies Auxiliary President Vette Highley, Greenfield Eagles President Doug Templin, HCCAO Executive Director Julia Wise, and IBA members Scott Willis, James Richardson Jr., Jim Hodge, Rick Mason and Nelson Eads. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Bikers.jpg The Greenfield-based Independent Bikers Association (IBA) West Central Chapter’s sixth annual Burning Assphalt run raised $4,440 for the Highland County Community Action Organization Senior Nutrition Program. IBA’s Burning Assphalt event serves as the largest fundraiser for the senior nutrition program, HCCAO Executive Director Julia Wise told The Times-Gazette in a previous interview. Pictured, from left, are Greenfield Eagles Ladies Auxiliary President Vette Highley, Greenfield Eagles President Doug Templin, HCCAO Executive Director Julia Wise, and IBA members Scott Willis, James Richardson Jr., Jim Hodge, Rick Mason and Nelson Eads. Submitted photo