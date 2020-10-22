Greenfield Fall Home and Garden Award

The home of William and Lakrisha Wheaton at 936 Spring St. in Greenfield was chosen as the recipient of the Fall Home and Garden Award. Pictured at Tuesday’s Greenfield Council meeting are (l-r) council members Phil Clyburn and Kyle Barr, Lakrisha Wheaton, McKenzee Wheaton, William Wheaton, council member Mark Branham and city manager Todd Wilkin.

