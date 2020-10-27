Gilbert’s artwork displayed in MHS showcase

McClain senior Fiona Gilbert is the first student this year to have art showcased in a glass case by the office. Gilbert has many unique creations that she put on display for everyone to see. McClain’s journalism class asked her questions about her artwork.

Q: Why do you like art?

A: Ever since I could hold a utensil, I was creating something. It’s something that has always come very natural to me.

Q: What were some inspirations for your artwork?

A: A lot of my artwork ideas come from the world around me, or just simple everyday objects that seem to have a story.

Q: What are some techniques you used, and what was your favorite technique?

A: Some techniques I used were staining paper with coffee to give it an antique look (which is my favorite), and other techniques were simply just needle and thread with a steady hand.

Q: What are your favorite pieces of art in the showcase?

A: My favorite piece in the showcase is the two skeletons making a hand heart, with the quote “Til’ death do us part.”

Q: What was the hardest piece you created?

A: The hardest piece was definitely the “Stay Salty” cross stitch. It took many hours of tedious stitches to complete.

Q: What does your artwork mean to you?

A: To me, my artwork means perseverance. It has been difficult to find time to create art in times of disease and research papers, but every day I always give it my best go.

Q: What would be some words of advice you’d give to fellow artists?

A: Some words of advice would be to keep creating. I’ve been in a slump (from) March into this school year. Even when you don’t like what you’ve created, keep going.

Q: For fun, how does it feel to be a senior at McClain High School?

A: Being a senior feels extremely surreal. I know every senior says, ‘It goes by in the blink of an eye’ and that’s so cliche to say, but it’s so true. The days go slow and the years go fast. I’m glad to be in school, and I’m trying to soak it up, because as we all learned on March 13, 2019, life can change in an instant.“

Submitted by Mitzy Ball, McClain High School journalism student.

This is Fiona Gilbert’s favorite piece of art in a McClain High School display case. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Art-pic-1.jpg This is Fiona Gilbert’s favorite piece of art in a McClain High School display case. Submitted photo This is some of the artwork by Fiona Gilbert on display at McClain High School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Art-pic-2.jpg This is some of the artwork by Fiona Gilbert on display at McClain High School. Submitted photo