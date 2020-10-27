Hamilton helps Lynchburg Lions

The Lynchburg Lions Club held its monthly dinner meeting Oct. 26 at the Lions Club Building. The guests included Sam and Rob Hamilton of the Pricetown area. Sam is a candidate for the Boy Scouts Eagle Scout Award and hopes to receive the honor in the next few weeks. One of the major requirements for Eagle Scouts is to develop and complete a community service project. Sam conducted his project on the Lions Club property where he renovated the outdoor storage building and remodeled the shelter house. Higgins Construction and Lowe’s Home Improvement provided most of the project materials. Pictured are Lynchburg Lions Club President Bob Roth (left) and Sam Hamilton.

