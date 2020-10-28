Businesses join McClain DFCA

McClain High School has announced that three more local businesses have joined the community rewards list for Drug Free Clubs of America (DFCA). Big City Pizza, Highland Family Eye Care, and Pot Belly Pig now join El Canon as community reward members, and several other businesses are in the process of joining.

Show your support for these businesses and thank them for supporting drug-free students.

Businesses interested in becoming a community rewards member can email lori.tuttle@greenfieldmcclain.org.

McClain’s DFCA members can now show their membership card at these eatablishments to receive their reward. DFCA members get other in-school rewards as well, including getting to leave two minutes early for lunch every Friday.

DFCA members can check out https://drugfreeclubs.com/find-my-school/ohio/ and click on nearby schools to see other community rewards that McClain DFCA students can use.

Did you miss joining DFCA in October? You can still sign up, but be sure to do so by December. Go to https://drugfreeclubs.com/mcclain-high-school/ to apply online or pick up an application from Mrs. Tuttle or Mr. Snyder.

Submitted by Lori Tuttle, McClain High School.

This image shows rewards McClain High School Drug Free Clubs of America members receive from Greenfield businesses. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Greenfield.jpg This image shows rewards McClain High School Drug Free Clubs of America members receive from Greenfield businesses. Submitted photo