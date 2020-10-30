Hillsboro FFA American Degree recipients

This year the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo took place Oct. 27-29 and it was virtual. During this year’s convention, seven Hillsboro FFA members received their American Degrees.

As the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience (SAE) and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.

American FFA Degree recipients show promise for the future and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence.

The Hillsboro FFA members that received their American Degrees include: Lana Grover, Kirsten Harp, Emma Parry, Larkyn Parry, Brennen Priest, Michael Rose and Jordan Williamson.

All of the members were very involved in the chapter and did a lot of positive things. Each one of these members had an SAE. Lana Grover’s SAE was diversified livestock which included goats, lambs, hogs and cattle. Emma Parry and Larkyn Parry both had the SAE of beef breeding and market cattle. Brennen Priest’s SAE was exhibiting beef and he also had a variety of job placements. Michael Rose’s SAE consisted of corn and soybean crops as well as agricultural job placement. Kirsten Harp’s SAE was that she worked at Starlite Dairy. Jordan Williamson’s SAE was that she works at Starlite Dairy and she also exhibited hogs.

These individuals excelled in their FFA activities and community service. Earning this degree takes extreme time and effort. These members have had a net income of $10,000 through their SAE programs, donated more than 50 hours of community service, and participated in various leadership activities.

Submitted by Riley Stratton, reporter, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

