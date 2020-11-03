Fairfield FFA Safe Trick or Treat

Due to COVID-19, the Fairfield FFA chapter had to modify its traditional FFA Safe Trick or Treat. Instead of the school hosting the event on Leesburg trick or treat night, the chapter passed out goodie bags to all Fairfield students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The goodie bags were made possible by the following sponsors: Fairfield athletics; Fairfield custodians; Fairfield food services; the senior, junior, sophomore and freshmen classes; Fairfield journalism; Fairfield JRC; Fairfield Middle School Student Council; National Honor Society; Fairfield PTO; Fairfield High School Student Council; Fairfield transportation; Fairfield staff; Caldwell Farms; Charlie Mootz Trucking; Chirs Fauber for county engineer; Creekview Barn; Dettwiller Construction LLC; Highland District Hospital; Jason Davis Pioneer Seed; Jerry Haag Motors; Craycraft Farms; Kay W Simmons; Davis AG; Lake View Loft; Laurel Oaks; Leesburg Police Department; McBrayer Property Management; Naylor Heating & Air Conditioning; Saucy Sisters; Southern Hills Community Bank; Southern Ohio Appraisers; Square One; The Hunny Hive; Watson Lawncare; Willey & Son Trucking; W&W Dry Cleaners; Family Farm & Home; Leesburg Branch Library; and B. Williams Farms LLC.

Submitted by Sydney Sanders, Fairfield FFA.