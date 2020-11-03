Rainsboro Elementary Honor Roll

Rainsboro Elementary School has released its honor roll list for the first nine-weeek grading period of the 2020-21 school year:

A/B Honor Roll

* — Denotes all A’s

Third grade

Mrs. Edwards — Nah’Khia Brown, Emberlyn Crase, Hayden Faulconer, Breslyn Lyons, Jordyn Mitchell, Jaxson Storts, Mia Wagner.

Mrs. Reeves — Lucas Warren, Mason Weil.

Fourth grade

Mrs. Cockrell — * Brylee Douglas, * Alexis Kountz, *Sebastian Quickle, * Addison Royce, * Amber Woods, *Logan Yankie, Isaac Curtis, Kyden Fredrick, Ava Hamilton, Abigail Hill, Cole Luman.

Fifth grade

Mrs.Tite — Ella Hamman, Ellie Humphrey, Hannah Leeth, Andrew Rhoads.

Mrs. Smith — * Chloe Cooper,* Lyla Chamblin,Laycee Watson, Hunter Peabody, Zander Lyons, Jenna Jenkins, Bray Elam, Dylan Crigger, Colton Alexander, Cole Flowers,Madalyn Wilson, Leina Grace.

Submitted by Tina Charles, Rainsboro Elementary School.