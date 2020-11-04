Retired teachers helping foster children

The Highland County Retired Teachers Association (HCRTA) held its regular fall meeting on Nov. 2. The virtual session was held via Zoom technology. The guest speaker was Tamla Cole from State Teachers Retirement System. She gave an informative report of the financial status of STRS as well as an update on the health care plans.

The HCRTA conducts a community service project for each meeting and the project this time is to provide funding for foster children in the area so they can have Christmas gifts. All retired educators and the general public are encouraged to donate to this project. Donations should be sent to HCRTA Treasurer Doris Pulse, 11740 SR 753, Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

It should be sent no later than Nov. 15.

The election of the 2021 officers was held and committee assignments were discussed.

After several other items of business were presented it was decided that the next meeting will be a virtual Zoom meeting on Feb 1.

Submitted by Jim Faust, Highland County Retired Teachers Association.