Brushcreek Thanksgiving dinner

The Brushcreek Community Center (Sinking Spring gym) will be the site of a Thanksgiving dinner starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. The menu will include turkey and dressing, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, salads, rolls and homemade desserts. A freewill donation will be accepted. Carry-out is available. COVID-19 guidelines should be observed.

HAEDC meetings cancelled.

The next scheduled meeting for Hillsboro Area Economic Development Corporation will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at 130 N. High St.

Highland North Joint

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Free lung cancer screening event

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the Adena Health System will host its sixth annual free lung cancer screening event on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event will be held at Adena Regional Medical Center, located at 272 Hospital Rd. in Chillicothe.

The no-cost lung cancer screening is a simple, painless, low dose, non-invasive CT scan that can identify tumors or lesions that may need further medical attention.

Those between 55-74 years old who are a current smoker or who have quit smoking in the last 15 years are eligible. Participants should also have smoked one pack a day for 30 years, two packs a day for 15 years, three packs a day for 10 years, or more.

For more information or to schedule a screening, call 740-542-5864.

Adena’s free lung cancer screenings are available year-round.

Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic

The Highland County Health Department will host a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, 204 N. East St., Hillsboro. Call the office to preregister at 937-393-1941.