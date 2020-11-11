FFA team top 10 in state

A McClain FFA team recently participated in the state agricultural soils contest. This year the contest was completely virtual and the McClain students took the change like champs by placing in the top 10 in the state. The team was made up of Alex Snyder, Kenton McGlone, Lillian Fryman, and Brice Graham. Congratulations to these members. Pictured (l-r) are McGlone, Graham and Snyder.

A McClain FFA team recently participated in the state agricultural soils contest. This year the contest was completely virtual and the McClain students took the change like champs by placing in the top 10 in the state. The team was made up of Alex Snyder, Kenton McGlone, Lillian Fryman, and Brice Graham. Congratulations to these members. Pictured (l-r) are McGlone, Graham and Snyder. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/11/web1_Soil-judging.jpg A McClain FFA team recently participated in the state agricultural soils contest. This year the contest was completely virtual and the McClain students took the change like champs by placing in the top 10 in the state. The team was made up of Alex Snyder, Kenton McGlone, Lillian Fryman, and Brice Graham. Congratulations to these members. Pictured (l-r) are McGlone, Graham and Snyder. Submitted photo