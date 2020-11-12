Fairfield attends virtual National FFA Convention

The Fairfield FFA had a fun three days watching the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo from the classroom. Usually, the chapter travels to Indianapolis to attend the convention in person. However, due to current circumstances, the chapter had to enjoy a virtual convention from the classroom. The Fairfield FFA decorated the hallway and enjoyed many other activities to celebrate. The chapter looks forward to traveling to Indianapolis next year. Pictured is the Fairfield FFA Chapter in official FFA dress for the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo.

