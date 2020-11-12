McClain soil team 15th in state

McClain FFA members participated in the State Urban Soils Contest recently. The members handled the changes made to the contest like champs. The urban soils team placed 15th in the state. The top four individuals who made up the team (pictgured l-r) were Josie Crabtree, Caitlin Willis, Eli Johnson and Payton Pryor.

