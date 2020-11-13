ASVAB test being given at MHS

The Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, or ASVAB test, is being administered Monday, Nov. 16 at McClain High School in Greenfield.

Many might wonder just what it tests or what it is for. According to MHS Guidance Counselor April Putnam, the ASVAB is given at over 14,000 schools and military entrance processing stations nationwide. It measures a prospective military recruit’s abilities and helps predict their future academic and occupational success. The test could benefit anyone because it shows their academic strengths and deficits, and they could be placed in any area based on their one skill.

“You can also use your results, along with OCCU-Find, to explore careers based on your interest and skills,” Putnam said.

She added that all juniors normally take the test, but due to COVID-19, it is optional this year. Any junior or senior interested in joining the military was invited to sign up to take Monday’s test.

Submitted by Kirstasia Hafer, McClain H.S. journalism student.