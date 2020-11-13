FHS students earn American Degree

At the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo, the Fairfield FFA Chapter watched Brianna Burleson, Tanner Collins and Conner Shoemaker receive their American Degrees.

The American Degree is the most prestigious award the National FFA Organization has to offer to its members. The requirements to earn the American FFA Degree are stated in the National FFA Constitution.

In order to receive this award, recipients must fulfill a series of requirements. Furthermore, members must put maximum effort into their Supervised Agricultural Experience by investing a set amount of time and money, and most importantly, making successful profit off of their projects. Recipients must also decide to further their agriculture education in post-secondary school after maintaining a certain high school GPA. Recipients must also complete a set amount of hours of community service and have received their State FFA Degree.

Submitted by Sydney Sears, Fairfield FFA.

Pictured are the 2020 Fairfield FFA American Degree recipients (from left) Conner Shoemaker, Brianna Burleson and Tanner Collins. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/11/web1_Fairfield-1.jpg Pictured are the 2020 Fairfield FFA American Degree recipients (from left) Conner Shoemaker, Brianna Burleson and Tanner Collins. Submitted photo