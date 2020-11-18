Highland countians stand out at Southern Ohio Showdown

The Southern Ohio Showdown beef cattle show series held its 2020 awards program on Nov. 8. The seven-week series hosts nine shows in southern Ohio. This year there were 170 nominated youth ages 21 and under in the series. The series relied on sponsorships and awarded over $30,000 in prizes. There were many successful Highland County exhibitors. Grant Crum was 10th Overall Senior Showman, 12th Overall Market Animal; David Giordano was eighth Overall Senior Showman, fifth Overall Market Animal; Caden Hess was sixth Overall Senior Showman; Allie Kiley was fifth Overall Senior Showman, third Overall Market Animal; Mallory Parsons was seventh Overall Intermediate Showman; Emma Yochum was Champion Junior Showman, eighth Overall Heifer; Ashton Bain was fourth Overall Junior Showman, 12th Overall Heifer; Blake Herdman was sixth Overall Junior Showman; Carter Boyd was ninth Overall Junior Showman, eighth Overall Market Animal; Brayden Cummings was Champion Beginner Showman, fourth Overall Heifer; Hailey Cornett was Reserve Beginner Showman, ninth Overall Heifer; Connor Yochum was seventh Beginner Showman, 11th Overall Market Animal; and Sawyer Blair was 13th Overall Heifer. Cora Gillespie was a scholarship recipient.

