Welding class helps FFA

During the 2019-20 academic school year, Mr. Pohlman’s welding class created a soil bin for the Hillsboro FFA Chapter’s greenhouse. The greenhouse management class was able to team up with the advanced metals class to create the new soil bin. Ever since, the soil bin has been used several times and has benefited the Hillsboro FFA Chapter’s greenhouse class. The greenhouse class uses the soil mixing table multiple times throughout the year for planting and transplanting. Pohlman told Mrs. McNeal, “I am glad we got to benefit the FFA Greenhouse with something so useful, and allow my students to use their welding skills for a school project.” Pictured (l-r) are Shane Sullivan, Lawton Parry, Nicholas Lucas, Jessica Howland and Clara Page.

