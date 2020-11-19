West wins Lions’ Peace Poster Contest

The Lynchburg Lions Club and Lions Clubs International sponsored their annual Peace Poster Contest this fall. The Lynchburg club encourages middle school students to develop a special poster on a theme related to promoting world peace.

This year’s theme was “Peace Through Service” and a total of 76 students participated in the local contest. Ms. Free supervised the contest. Five winners were selected and they were given special certificates and cash prizes by the Lynchburg Club. All the students were given participant certificates and candy.

The top five winners this year, in order, were: Caraline West, Baylee McClain, Taylor Minton, Bridgett Purdy-Wylie and Na’Kaia Kinney. All are sixth-grade students at the Lynchburg-Clay Middle School.

West’s award-winning poster will be submitted to the district finals for competition at that level.

Each Lions Club is encouraged to submit an entry from their local school. There are 60 Lions Clubs in District 13-OH6 and the Lynchburg Club will sponsor West in the district contest.

Submitted by Jim Faust, Lynchburg Lions Club.