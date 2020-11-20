Sisters Primitives opens in Leesburg

The village of Leesburg held a ribbon-cutting for Sisters Primitives on Friday, Nov. 13. The new downtown business is located at 3 S. Fairfield St. in Leesburg. For more information and hours of operation contact Sisters Primitives at 937-728-3555 or 937-725-0495. Pictured are Diane Davis (left) and Donna Smith.

