VFW fish fry cancelled

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 has cancelled its Dec. 5 fish fry due to COVID-19.

Historical Christmas Tea

The Highland County Historical Society 2020 Mother/Daughter Christmas Tea scheduled for Dec. 6 has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Knights of Pythias Christmas

Knights of Pythias Lodge 696, 1879 SR 73 in Belfast, will hold its 35th annual Christmas Party Saturday, Dec. 19. Festivities begin at 5:45 p.m., dinner is at 6:15 p.m. and Santa arrives at 7:30 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. If you would like to make a donation or need more information, call 937-763-5765, 937-313-6291 or 937-708-9561.