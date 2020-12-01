City of Hillsboro meeting dates

Following is a list of the city of Hillsboro’s 2021 meeting schedules:

Hillsboro City Council meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month in the Hillsboro Municipal Courtroom at 130 Homestead Ave. Meetings dates are Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 12, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13.

The Hillsboro Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month at the old firehouse at 108 Gov. Trimble Place. Meeting dates are Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 20.

The Hillsboro Design Review Board meets at 8:45 a.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at 130 N. High St. Meetings dates are Jan. 6, Jan. 20, Feb. 3, Feb. 17, March 3, March 17, April 7, April 21, May 5, May 19, June 2, June 16, July 7, July 21, Aug. 4, Aug. 18, Sept. 1, Sept. 15, Oct. 6, Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Nov. 17, Dec. 1 and Dec. 15.

The Hillsboro Revolving Loan Fund Committee meets at 10 a.m. the fourth Monday of each month at 130 N. High St. Meeting dates are Jan. 25, March 1, March 29, April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22 and Dec. 27.

The city will observe the following holidays: New Years Day on Jan. 1, Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18, Presidents Day on Feb. 15, Memorial Day on May 31, Fourth of July on July 5, Labor Day on Sept. 6, Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 25, day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 26, Christmas on Dec. 24 and New Years Eve on Dec. 31.

Submitted by Kimberly Newman, administrative assistant I, city of Hillsboro, mayor’s office.