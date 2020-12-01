Cowgill, Oglesby united in marriage

Ashley Marie Cowgill of Columbus and Seth Ryan Oglesby of Columbus were united in marriage at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at the Fall Creek Friends Church. The wedding was officiated by Pastor Roy L. Burns Jr. and followed by a reception at the Vanzant farm.

The bride is the daughter of Joseph R. and Cheryl Cowgill of Hillsboro and the granddaughter of Louise Countryman and the late George Countryman of Greenfield, and the late Joseph W. and Ruth Cowgill of Hillsboro.

The groom is the son of James Micheal “Mike” Oglesby of Hillsboro and Karen (James) Vanzant of Hillsboro and the grandson of Ralph and Marjorie Yochum of Hillsboro, and the late Harold and Helen Oglesby of Hillsboro.

Ashley is a 2003 graduate of McClain High School and 2007 and 2009 graduate of Ohio University.

Seth is a 2004 graduate of Hillsboro High School.

The couple spent their honeymoon locally at the Coyote Creek Farm. They currently reside in Columbus.

Submitted by Ashley Oglesby.

Ashley Marie and Seth Ryan Oglesby are pictured on their wedding day. Submitted photo