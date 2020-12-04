Hillsboro takes part in Leadership Night

Members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently gathered in the ag rooms and participated in a virtual Leadership Night with other chapters within the district.

The Ohio FFA Association Leadership Nights are designed to give students the tools they need to develop premier leadership, personal growth and career success. The Ohio FFA Officer Team has been conducting Leadership Nights virtually during the 2020-21 school year.

One of the state officers, Joe Helterbrand, who is a Hillsboro High School graduate, was one of the two officers presenting virtually. All of the chapters that attended Leadership Night participated in games such as listing all of the countries that start with the letter “C,” or naming off all of the foods that start with a “B.” In between games, the two state officers had all of the chapters fill out a paper that questioned them on how failure will not stop them from accomplishing their dreams, and how failure could also affect a group of people.

Bre Cooper, a member who participated in Leadership Night, said “We all had a great time on the zoom call with the two state officers and the other chapters. All of us had a great time, and a lot of laughter could be heard. Also, we learned how failure shouldn’t stop us from accomplishing our dreams, and starting our futures.”

Submitted by Jessica Howland, Hillsboro FFA student advisor.

Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro FFA Members Riley Stratton, Kelcie Thornburg, Emma Hatfield, Mallory Parsons and Gracie Issacs. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_Leadership.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro FFA Members Riley Stratton, Kelcie Thornburg, Emma Hatfield, Mallory Parsons and Gracie Issacs. Submitted photo