Hillsboro FFA holds meeting

The Hillsboro FFA chapter recently held a monthly meeting at the school’s Barnhouse Center. The students were fed pizza, French fries, milk and fruit provided by the cafeteria. Hannah Hopkins, the secretary, read the minutes of the previous meeting and Ben Florea gave a treasurer’s report about the fruit sale. President Kelcie Thrornburg took a vote on the incentive for the FFA fruit sale. After the meeting was adjourned the members, officers and advisors participated in “Minute To Win It” games. Griffin Puckett said, “The games were so much fun, they got all the members involved and kept the meeting interesting.” Pictured (l-r) are Bryce Parsons, Zackary Carter, Ben Remsing and Payton Aber playing a game.

The Hillsboro FFA chapter recently held a monthly meeting at the school’s Barnhouse Center. The students were fed pizza, French fries, milk and fruit provided by the cafeteria. Hannah Hopkins, the secretary, read the minutes of the previous meeting and Ben Florea gave a treasurer’s report about the fruit sale. President Kelcie Thrornburg took a vote on the incentive for the FFA fruit sale. After the meeting was adjourned the members, officers and advisors participated in “Minute To Win It” games. Griffin Puckett said, “The games were so much fun, they got all the members involved and kept the meeting interesting.” Pictured (l-r) are Bryce Parsons, Zackary Carter, Ben Remsing and Payton Aber playing a game. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_Hillsboro-FFA.jpg The Hillsboro FFA chapter recently held a monthly meeting at the school’s Barnhouse Center. The students were fed pizza, French fries, milk and fruit provided by the cafeteria. Hannah Hopkins, the secretary, read the minutes of the previous meeting and Ben Florea gave a treasurer’s report about the fruit sale. President Kelcie Thrornburg took a vote on the incentive for the FFA fruit sale. After the meeting was adjourned the members, officers and advisors participated in “Minute To Win It” games. Griffin Puckett said, “The games were so much fun, they got all the members involved and kept the meeting interesting.” Pictured (l-r) are Bryce Parsons, Zackary Carter, Ben Remsing and Payton Aber playing a game. Submitted photo