Edenfield captures 1st place at district

Four Hillsboro FFA members — Trinity Edenfield, Riley Collins, Ashlei Hatfield and Bre Cooper — all recently participated in the Sub-District Job Interview CDE.

The Ohio Job Interview CDE is designed for FFA members to practice and demonstrate the skills needed in seeking employment in all areas of agriculture. Each part of this event simulates real world experiences that students will have when seeking employment in the future.

Edenfield placed first in Division 2, sophomores, and moved on to the fistrict contest. Collins placed second in Division 1, freshmen, and moved to districts. On Nov. 17, both Edenfield and Collins competed at the Job Interview District 9 Competition virtually. Edenfield placed first at the district level and is moving on to the state competition, where she will compete virtually.

Edenfield said, “This is a really good way to be prepared for when you need to go to a real job interview for a future job.”

Submitted by Riley Stratton, Hillsboro FFA reporter.

Hillsboro FFA members are pictured (l-r) Trinity Edenfield, Bre Cooper, Ashlei Hatfield and Riley Collins. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_Hillsboro-FFA-1.jpg Hillsboro FFA members are pictured (l-r) Trinity Edenfield, Bre Cooper, Ashlei Hatfield and Riley Collins. Submitted photo