Armstrong joins Equitable Hall of Fame

Equitable Advisors recently recognized Hillsboro native R. Jason Armstrong with his induction into the Equitable Advisors Hall of Fame.

Armstrong has been a financial consultant for the past 23 years and works with individuals and families to construct and implement family protection, wealth management, and retirement income strategies. He is also a partner of the Business Strategy Group of Illinois where he works with business owners to address key issues such as succession planning, executive benefits, and business protection strategies.

Armstrong earned is BA in economics from the University of Michigan, where he was also a student manager with Michigan football. He is a member of the University of Michigan Letterwinners “M” Club and the Victors Club. He resides with his wife, Colleen, and their two sons, Jackson and Clayton, in Crown Point, Indiana.

Armstrong can be reached at 1-877-545-1204 or via email at jason.armstrong@equitable.com.

Submitted by the Armstrong family.

