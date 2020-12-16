Local religion briefs

Food for All Mobile Pantry

On Thursday, Dec. 17 there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at the Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 N. Shore Dr., Hillsboro. TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200% at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address. If there are questions, contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All coordinator, at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers. It is a drive-thru panty with no need to leave your vehicle. Leave the trunk of your vehicle empty.

St. Benignus Catholic Church Christmas dinners

St. Benignus Catholic Church in Greenfield will be offering free Christmas dinners to those in need on Christmas Day from 12-2 p.m. Dinners can be picked up at the church at 218 S. Washington St. or can be delivered free of charge in Greenfield and the surrounding area. For questions or to place an order, call Corner Health Mart Pharmacy at 937-981-2454.