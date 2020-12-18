Knights of Pythias Christmas

Knights of Pythias Lodge 696, 1879 SR 73 in Belfast, will hold its 35th annual Christmas Party Saturday, Dec. 19. Festivities begin at 5:45 p.m., dinner is at 6:15 p.m. and Santa arrives at 7:30 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. If you would like to make a donation or need more information, call 937-763-5765, 937-313-6291 or 937-708-9561.

Hillsboro School Board

The Hillsboro Board of Education will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21 at the board office, 39 Willettsville. The board’s finance committee will meet at 6 p.m. the same evening in the treasurer’s office at the same location.

Highland County Board of Elections

The Highland County Board of Elections office will be closed from Monday, Dec. 21 to Friday, Jan. 1. The office will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Paint Creek EMS/Fire

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District will hold a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 640 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

Highland County Board of Health

The Highland County Board of Health will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Highland County Health Department, located at 1487 N High St # 400 in Hillsboro. The public is welcome to attend.

St. Benignus Catholic Church Christmas dinners

St. Benignus Catholic Church in Greenfield will be offering free Christmas dinners to those in need on Christmas Day from 12-2 p.m. Dinners can be picked up at the church at 218 S. Washington St. or can be delivered free of charge in Greenfield and the surrounding area. For questions or to place an order, call Corner Health Mart Pharmacy at 937-981-2454.

UC Health Mobile Mammography

The UC Health Mobile Mammography unit is coming to 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro on Jan. 13, April 14, July 14 and Oct. 13. Call 513-584-7465 to schedule an appointment. Screening mammograms are recommended yearly for women 40 and older. The UC Health Mobile offers 3D imaging which allows the radiologist to view individual images of the breast to view any area in questions. Screening mammograms are usually covered 100 percent by most insurance providers.