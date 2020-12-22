Local collegiate news

Myers on ODU Dean’s List

Callan Myers of Hillsboro has been named to Ohio Dominican University’s 2020 Fall Semester Dean’s List. In order to make the dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Hilt on Marietta Dean’s List

Marietta College’s Austin Hilt of Lynchburg has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list. Hilt is majoring in actuarial Sscience and is a graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School. Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74 in a given semester is recognized as a dean’s list student for that semester.

Davis, Jacky, Pickering honored

Capital University has announced its president’s list honorees for the fall 2020 semester. Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the president’s list, provost’s list, and dean’s list. The president’s list indicates the highest level of academic distinction with students required to achieve a grade point average of at least 3.85. Local students named to the lists include Ally Davis of Hillsboro, Christopher Jacky of Hillsboro and Hannah Pickering of Leesburg.

Mangus earns Honors College pin

Matthew Mangus of Hillsboro has earned an Honors College pin, signifying completion of at least half of the honors credits needed prior to graduation. Mangus is majoring in chemical engineering at Youngstown State University and received the award earlier this semester at a drop-in reception held at Fok Hall. Honors students complete honors courses, community service, and engagement activities as members of the university.

Pence on Northland Dean’s List

Grace Pence of Hillsboro, a sophomore at Northland College in Wisconsin, has been named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the fall 2020-21 term. To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a “C.”

Strider on OWU Dean’s List

Rebecca Strider of Hillsboro has been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University. To earn dean’s list recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Three graduate from OU

More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2020. Local students included: Natalie Matesic-Little of Greenfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts; Heidi Rolfe of Greenfield, graduated with an Associate in Applied Business; William Walker of Hillsboro, graduated with a Associate in Arts.

