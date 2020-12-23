Knisley named hospice executive director

Ohio’s Hospice has named Missi Knisley executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County and Community Care Hospice.

Knisley brings more than 30 years of health care and hospice experience to the not-for-profit organizations in addition to 15 years of experience in marketing. Before joining Ohio’s Hospice, Knisley was a marketing and admissions director at Court House Manor Skilled Nursing facility for 16 years. She served as executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County from 2005 to 2015. For the past five years, she was working as a licensed nursing home administrator at Court House Manor/St. Catherine’s Manor/Court House Manor Assisted Living.

“I am confident that Missi will provide excellent leadership, knowledge, compassion and professionalism in her role,” said Amy Wagner, president of Ohio’s Hospice. “We are fortunate to have her on our team, supporting our mission.”

As executive director, Knisley will bring mission-focused leadership to Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County and Community Care Hospice as she has throughout her career.

“It is an honor to be the executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County and Community Care Hospice,” Knisley said. “I love serving patients and families, knowing we make a difference in helping them get through difficult times.”

Knisley decided to return to the not-for-profit organization after her brother, Eric, passed away in 2019 from acute myeloid leukemia. She spent almost two years taking him to appointments and stayed with him in the hospital. She was with him when he passed away.oo

“It made me realize how important end-of-life care is and how I could use my experience to help others in need,” Knisley said. “Hospice is such an amazing service. Our staff is focused on providing superior care and superior services to the patients and families that we have the privilege of serving.”

