City of Hillsboro meeting dates

The city of Hillsboro has announced the dates and times for several 2021 meetings:

Hillsboro City Council will meet at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month. The dates are: Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 12, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13.

The Hillsboro Design Review Board will be at 8:45 a.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month. The dates are: Jan. 6 and 20, Feb. 3 and 17, March 3 and 17, April 7 and 21, May 5 and 19, June 2 and 16, July 7 and 21, Aug. 4 and 18, Sept. 1 and 15, Oct. 6 and 20, Nov. 3 and 17 and Dec. 1 and 15.

The Hillsboro Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month. The dates are: Jan. 19 (18th is Martin Luther King Day), Feb. 16, March 15, April 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 20.

The Hillsboro Revolving Loan Fund Committee will meet at 10 a.m. the fourth Monday of each month. The dates are: Jan. 25, March 1, March 29, April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22 and Dec. 27.

Submitted by the city of Hillsboro.