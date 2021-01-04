Bright Local Board of Ed

The Bright Local Board of Education will be hold an organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6 at Whiteoak High School. The regular meeting will follow with social distancing protocol observed.

Design Review Board

The regular meeting of the Hillsboro Design Review Board meeting is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 130 N. High St. in the City Building conference room. The meeting is open to public.

Spencer at Samantha Free Will

Gospel singer Wade Spencer will be in concert at the Samantha Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, Jan. 10 at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Wiley Perkins and the congregation welcome everyone.

Fairfield Board of Ed

The annual organizational meeting and budget hearing of the Fairfield Local Board of Education will take place Monday, Jan. 11 beginning at 5 .pm. The regular monthly meeting will follow in the school auditeria. Visitors may enter through the main high school entrance. Face coverings are required to enter the building and social distancing will be observed. For more information contact the district office at 937-780-2221.

HDH Board of Governors

The Highland District Hospital Board of Governors will meet in 2021 on the last Wednesday of every month. Meeting schedules for specific committees can be obtained by contacting the hospital at 393-6101.

UC Health Mobile Mammography

The UC Health Mobile Mammography unit is coming to 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro on Jan. 13, April 14, July 14 and Oct. 13. Call 513-584-7465 to schedule an appointment. Screening mammograms are recommended yearly for women 40 and older. The UC Health Mobile offers 3D imaging which allows the radiologist to view individual images of the breast to view any area in questions. Screening mammograms are usually covered 100 percent by most insurance providers.