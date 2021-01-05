Wenstrup picked to lead GOP Doctors Caucus

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Congressmen Brad Wenstrup, DPM, (OH-02) issued the following statement Tuesday after having been selected to lead the GOP Doctors Caucus for the 117th Congress along with Congressman Andy Harris, M.D., (MD-01).

“One of the many reasons that I ran for Congress was because I saw officials who have never seen a patient making decisions that impact the health care of millions of Americans. Real world experience is critical; we need to listen to patients and those who wear the white coats, not just those who write the white papers. Doctors and health care providers must have a seat at the table in all policymaking decisions, and I am committed to ensuring our voices are heard,” said Wenstrup. “I’m incredibly grateful to former Congressman Phil Roe for his years of leadership. I look forward to filling the enormous shoes he left behind by serving in this role alongside my friend, Dr. Andy Harris.”

The GOP Doctors Caucus is comprised of individuals who utilize their medical expertise and backgrounds to develop patient-centered health care policy. Its members include those in the fields of general practice, cardiothoracic surgery, anesthesiology, podiatry, obstetrics and gynecology, dentistry, pharmacy, dermatology, urology and emergency medicine.

Background on Wenstrup:

A Cincinnati native, Wenstrup graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. In 1985, he graduated from Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University in Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in biology and as a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine.

After completing his surgical residency at Thorek Hospital in Chicago, Wenstrup returned to Cincinnati to open his own private practice, treating patients in Southwest Ohio for over 27 years. In 1999, he joined and became a partner with Wellington Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, where he served on the executive committee and as operations chairman. Wenstrup also served on the Cincinnati Board of Health and was the podiatric surgical residency director at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

Wenstrup has served in the U.S. Army Reserve since 1998, currently holding the rank of colonel. From 2005 to 2006, he deployed to Iraq, where he served as the chief of surgery with the 344th Combat Support Hospital. He was awarded the Bronze Star and the Combat Action Badge for his service. In 2018, he was awarded the Soldier’s Medal.

During his time in Congress, Wenstrup fulfills his Army Reserve duty by caring for troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and as medical policy adviser for the chief of the Army Reserve at Ft. Belvoir.

Submitted by the office of Brad Wenstrup.