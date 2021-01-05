Mowrystown Day of Giving

The annual “Day of Giving” was a huge success for the Mowrystown FFA with every student and teacher from Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High School coming together to help give back to their community recently. Reporter Emmy Hawkins told The Times-Gazette that every person involved in the service put in a lot of hard work to make the day possible. In the past, the Mowrystown FFA has made dog toys for animal shelters, blankets for Children’s Hospital, cards for the nursing and veterans homes, and food bags filled with canned goods and other types of food for the students of their school. This year students and teachers made diaper cakes, tie-blankets, food boxes, cards and dog treats. The Mowrystown FFA said it would like to say thank you to everyone who gave money and donated other materials to help in giving back to the community. Shown during the Day of Giving are Brooklyn Gross (left) and Alexis Kier.

