Nills will celebrate 75th anniversary

Ralph and Dorothy (Thornbury) Nill will celebrate 75 years of marriage of Jan. 22, 2021.

They were joined in matrimony by Jesse Thornbury, the bride’s father, at his home on Jan. 22, 1946 in Harveysburg, Ohio. Jesse Thornbury was the pastor at Jonah’s Run Baptist Church.

The Nills have five children, David (Marlene), Daryl (Sue), Debbie (Jim) Miers, Dennis (Alacia) and Dawn (Joe) Walters. They have been blessed with 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren, spanning from Ohio, Florida, California and Arizona.

Ralph retired from AT&T/Ohio Bell in November of 1983.

Dorothy attended Wilmington College and studied home economics. She worked several jobs over the years, all while being the family glue. They enjoyed many years of crafting together, creating family heirlooms. Ralph spent quite a bit of time crappie fishing and extended that passion to the younger generations.

For many decades they were snowbirds, traveling from Ohio to Florida, and also spent time seeing the world on their many trips abroad with dear friends Darla and Joe Hassman.

Submitted by the Kristina Blackshire.

Ralph and Dorothy (Thornbury) Nill are pictured in their early years together.