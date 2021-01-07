Adena moving to electronic medical records

Adena Health System has announced that it will be transitioning its electronic medical records (EMR) to Epic, the most widely-used health record system in the country. The move to a new EMR platform is one of the outcomes of Adena’s recent expanded affiliation with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Through this partnership, Adena can serve as an Epic Community Connect Partner with Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. This extends Ohio State Wexner Medical Center’s electronic medical records to respective independent partners allowing Adena to leverage the expertise and resources Ohio State Wexner Medical Center invests into optimizing its own EMR platform for the sake of patient care quality. Ohio State Wexner Medical Center will assist Adena in the installation, training and utilization of its new EMR.

“Epic is the gold standard in electronic medical records and we are committed to meeting the unique needs of our region through improved clinical efficiency, health care administration and patient care,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham. “When I came back to Adena, I heard loud and clear from our patients and community members that our billing needed fixed. I have also heard from our Adena providers and caregivers that our current two-system EMR is cumbersome and not ideal. That is why I am excited we will be moving to a solution that will be significantly felt by our patients and staff.”

For Adena, Epic improves care coordination by providing an integrated, single source to access and seamlessly share health information with providers, improving clinical efficiency, safety and quality, productivity and satisfaction. Enhancements to other operational areas will be impacted as well where patients will benefit from improved scheduling and registration.

Patients will benefit from Epic’s intuitive one-stop patient portal for mobile, tablet and desktop applications. The system offers patients access to all their medical records, including lab tests, medical imaging, prescriptions, vaccinations, physician referrals and more in one location. The EMR system also leverages the medical center’s referral network and allows both organizations to share best practices for improved patient care and outcomes.

Adena’s EMR implementation will take approximately 18-24 months, with go-live in 2022.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.