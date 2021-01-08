The January meeting of the Highland County Junior Leadership via Zoom was called to order by president Dawson Osborn. There were 17 members and two advisors present. Members discussed upcoming deadlines for camp counselors, making extreme counselor training, and 4-H scholarships.

Sara Newsome and Trinity Edenfield were selected to be on TLC and Newsome was selected to be on the Ohio 4-H Foundation Board.

Last month’s community service was making Christmas ornaments and Christmas cards for the nursing homes. The members made 75 ornaments which went to Heartland of Hillsboro and 85 cards that went to The Laurels.

At the January meeting, the election of officers was held. They are as follows: president, Sara Newsome; vice president, Kyah Chaney; secretary, Catherine Knope; treasurer, Sydney Hamilton; news reporter, Anne Marie Ogden; and the community service co-chairs, Addy Knauff and Jase Huffman. The members also discussed the 4-H promotion with the schools and how that might be done differently this year.

The next meeting will be on Feb. 3.

Submitted by Anne Marie Ogden.