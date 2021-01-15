Whiteoak students receive emergency training

Whiteoak High School recently partnered with Adams County Regional Medical Center and Atrium Medical Center to offer students CPR/first aid training and Stop the Bleed training.

These industry recognized credentials will help prepare students for success after high school.

Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED for K-12 Students is a classroom, video-based, instructor-led course that teaches students critical skills needed to respond to and manage a first aid, choking or sudden cardiac arrest emergency in the first few minutes until emergency medical services personnel arrive. Forty-two students spent the day with instructors from Adams County Regional Medical center completing the cognitive and skills evaluations in accordance with the curriculum of the American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR AED Program.

The participating students completed child and infant CPR, as well as first aid.

The Stop The Bleed campaign was initiated by a federal interagency workgroup convened by National Security Council staff, and the White House. The purpose of the campaign is to build national resilience by better preparing the public to save lives by raising awareness of basic actions to stop life-threatening bleeding following everyday emergencies and man-made and natural disasters.

A trauma center nurse from Atrium Medical Center successfully trained 55 students in a Stop The Bleed course. The process of earning an industry-recognized credential allows students to experience education through work, about work and for work. Students learn by practicing and applying their knowledge through work and employment experiences – learning through work. Earning industry recognized credentials is one way students can fulfill Ohio’s new graduation requirements.

Submitted by Karie Emery.

Bryce Van Hoy takes part in emergency training at Whiteoak High School. Brooklyn Campbell takes part of emergency training at Whiteoak High School.