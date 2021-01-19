SSCC Board of Trustees

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at noon Wednesday, Jan. 20, via Zoom for a regular board meeting. Contact Robin Tholen at 937-393-3431 ext. 2671 for participation information. Visit www.sscc.edu/about/board- trustees.shtml for more information on upcoming meetings.

UC Health Mobile Mammography

The UC Health Mobile Mammography unit is coming to 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro on April 14, July 14 and Oct. 13. Call 513-584-7465 to schedule an appointment. Screening mammograms are recommended yearly for women 40 and older. The UC Health Mobile offers 3D imaging which allows the radiologist to view individual images of the breast to view any area in questions. Screening mammograms are usually covered 100 percent by most insurance providers.