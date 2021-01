HCCAO receives NCB donation

NCB recently donated $2,500 to the Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc., which offers assistance to Highland County individuals in various areas including health care, housing rehabilitation, utility assistance, transportation, and early childhood education and employment. Pictured are NCB’s Tammy Irvin, HCCAO’s Laura Bosier and NCB’s Deb Hudson.

