Orientation leaders share SSU experiences

Abby Blankenship enjoys showcasing her love of Shawnee State University as a student assistant in the Office of Admissions. A junior in the 3+2 Occupational Therapy program, Blankenship has also served as an orientation leader for prospective students in past years.

“I wanted to be an orientation leader because I love getting to represent my school and showing people how truly special it is,” the Hillsboro resident said.

As an orientation leader, Blankenship assists new students and their family with their first visit to campus as an enrolled student. She helps lead tours, answer questions, and share SSU traditions and history.

“I was once the new student at orientation,” she said. “I know how scary it can be. Getting to talk to the future students and help prepare them for what Shawnee State offers is so exciting for me.”

SSU’s Office of Admissions employs over 15 students each summer to help with new student orientation sessions. The position offers students the opportunity to build their resume along with several professional skills like leadership, public speaking and organization. For many new students, orientation leaders are the first student face they meet on SSU’s campus.

“I got to meet current students I probably would have never met,” said Blankenship, who’s favorite part of the position is getting to meet students and learn about their experiences. “Now I have made connections and friends from all over.”

To learn more about the orientation leader program at SSU, visit www.shawnee.edu/admission-and-financial-aid/new-student-orientation/orientation-leaders.

Submitted by Astra Ng, communications specialist, Shawnee State University.

Abby Blankenship is an orientation leader at Shawnee State University. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_AbbyBlankenship-OL.jpg Abby Blankenship is an orientation leader at Shawnee State University. Submitted photo